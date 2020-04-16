UPDATE: Pregnant jail inmate, positive with coronavirus, joins list seeking release

Saylor is behind bars on four felony theft charges, and Wilhelm faces misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction, according to court records.

"That the defendant feels that if the defendant was at home with family support that the defendant would be better equipped to handle her health situations," according to the petitions filed by Harper on behalf of the women.

The petitions claim each woman has been informed by jail staff that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, which the sheriff's department has acknowledged is spreading in the jail.

If released, the women could self-quarantine at home, which will give them a better shot than the "stark" environment at the jail, Harper said Thursday morning.

Harper has requested a hearing for each woman and has offered to work with prosecutors ahead of time to come up with an agreement for their release if approved by the court.

Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said Thursday morning he is leaving it up to the courts to decide whether to release the inmates.

"My focus right now is mitigating our problem," he said of the wider COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.