UPDATE: Pregnant jail inmate, positive with coronavirus, joins list seeking release

VALPARAISO — A judge Thursday denied the request of one female inmate seeking release from the Porter County Jail due to COVID-19, as others now come forward, including one pregnant detainee who has tested positive.
Alysha Ramos, 29, who has a long history of substance abuse problems and was denied release from jail late last month despite her late-term pregnancy, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning on a petition to be released now that she has tested positive for the coronavirus.
She will appear before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer along with fellow inmate Crystal Camacho, who also is seeking release based on claims of being exposed to the virus, according to court records. Her test results were pending at the time her petition was filed.
Three other female inmates, who have tested positive for COVID-19, also filed for release, though one was denied Thursday by Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.
That inmate is Kathleen Donaldson, who faces numerous charges, including battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and domestic battery, according to court records.
Requests are pending for inmates Melissa Saylor and Anais Wilhelm, though hearings have yet to be set before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to the women's public defender, Bob Harper.
Saylor is behind bars on four felony theft charges, and Wilhelm faces misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction, according to court records.
"That the defendant feels that if the defendant was at home with family support that the defendant would be better equipped to handle her health situations," according to the petitions filed by Harper on behalf of the women.
The petitions claim each woman has been informed by jail staff that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, which the sheriff's department has acknowledged is spreading in the jail.
If released, the women could self-quarantine at home, which will give them a better shot than the "stark" environment at the jail, Harper said Thursday morning.
Harper has requested a hearing for each woman and has offered to work with prosecutors ahead of time to come up with an agreement for their release if approved by the court.
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said Thursday morning he is leaving it up to the courts to decide whether to release the inmates.
"My focus right now is mitigating our problem," he said of the wider COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.
One new positive test result Thursday brought the number of known infections to 13 among inmates, he said. One staff member has also tested positive.
"Right now we are giving them care," he said of the infected inmates.
The local jail and wider legal system had done what it could to head off the spread of COVID-19, including reducing the inmate population to numbers not seen since the late 1980s, Reynolds said. He lauded the efforts of jailers and medical staff.
The Indiana Supreme Court recently denied the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s petition to enact emergency rule-making to release inmates and detainees throughout the state because of coronavirus concerns.
Officials in Lake and LaPorte counties say they have not had a positive test result among inmates in their jails.
The number of state prison inmates testing positive for COVID-19 spiked over the past two days as a result of known cases skyrocketing from seven to 87 at the nearby Westville Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
The Westville facility accounted Thursday afternoon for 75% of the 116 inmates statewide who have tested positive the coronavirus, the IDOC reported.
It reported 58 staff members had tested positive as of Thursday, up from 53 two days earlier.