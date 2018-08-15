HOBART — The alleged gunman in custody in connection with a prominent attorney’s homicide at his home late Wednesday morning was a longtime friend and client who had been welcomed onto the attorney’s property that morning, Hobart police has confirmed.
Attorney Tracy Edward Page was shot and killed by an 83-year-old man from Cedar Lake outside of his home, authorities said.
The client, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, was reportedly welcomed onto the property of Page's gated home, with two of his daughters, to collect unspecified documents, Hobart Police Lt. James Gonzales said during a news conference at the Hobart Police Department Wednesday night.
Page was representing the suspect and one of the suspect’s daughters in a civil matter.
Police were mum on a motive and declined to say if the documents were related to any civil cases in which Page represented the suspect.
“We’re going to hold off on releasing what the possible motive is. We’re going to confirm that,” Gonzales said.
He did say Page’s husband reportedly tackled and disarmed the suspect in the shooting, Gonzales said.
Officers responded at about 11:45 a.m. to the 1200 block of West Fourth Street for a report of multiple shots fired.
An off-duty officer who lives nearby reported to Lake County dispatch that he heard multiple shots, what he described as people screaming and yelling and a person yelling for help, Gonzales said. A second 911 call received reported one person had been shot at Page’s property.
Once on scene, officers were able to take the suspect into custody without incident, he said.
A firearm and other evidence were recovered from the scene. Ballistics tests will be conducted on the firearm, he said. Gonzales said police are still trying to determine who owned the weapon and if the suspect had a license to carry.
Page’s husband was interviewed on scene and released, while other witnesses were interviewed and also released Wednesday.
Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.
Page was a well-respected judge, attorney and resident of Hobart, Gonzales said.
Page, 64, served as magistrate judge of the Lake Superior Court from October 1984 to December 2000 and continued to serve as a part-time judge through the state's senior judges program.
He also worked for the Lake County public defender's office. He put in his letter of retirement Tuesday, said Marce Gonzalez Jr., chief public defender. Page was expected to leave the office by the end of the month.
"I'm totally shocked and saddened," Gonzalez said.
Page recently told The Times he planned to spend more time working as a senior judge and teaching.
Page had served as president of the Association of Indiana Magistrates, treasurer of the Lake County Bar Association, vice president of the Calumet Council of the Boy Scouts of America and president of the South Lake County Bar Association.
Police were at the scene for several hours Wednesday. Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a Lake County coroner's van could be seen driving down a long paved driveway toward the gated home and two Hobart police officers tied yellow crime scene around two trees, blocking off the driveway.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning for an official cause and manner of death. Charges will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office late Thursday or early Friday morning, Gonzales said.
The suspect is being held at Hobart City Jail.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.