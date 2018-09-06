Felony neglect charges have been filed against the mother of a 2-year-old girl who died in a shooting inside a Gary home late Tuesday, authorities announced Thursday.
Dashana Mattica Fowler, 22, of Gary, was charged Thursday in Lake Criminal Court with one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, and three counts of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, Gary Police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said in a news release.
The Level 1 count is for the death of 2-year-old Jayla Miller, while the Level 6 counts are for three other children present at the time of the shooting, Hamady said.
The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1700 block of Polk Street. Detective Alexander Jones said in a probable cause affidavit that he does not believe the child shot herself.
"Based on the weight of the weapon and lack of stippling, I do not believe that Jayla shot herself," Jones concluded in the document.
Jones said based on the toddler's head wound, the barrel of the weapon would have had to be at least two to three feet away when fired. The detective also said the weapon, a Kel-Tec P-32 semi-automatic handgun, would have been difficult for a 2-year-old to pull the trigger.
"Third, the gunshot wound to the forehead was perfectly centered," Jones reported.
After Jayla was found shot, officers took the girl’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend into custody for questioning.
According to the affidavit, Jones saw blood stains leading to the residence, on the floor leading to the bedroom and on the bedding where the shooting happened. In the bedroom, Jones also reported seeing hard rock-like substances associated as being crack cocaine, a white powdery substance and a razor blade all sitting on a saucer located on a dresser.
According to the affidavit, Fowler and a witness say the boyfriend was returning home from a local gas station when a gunshot was heard from the bedroom.
The boyfriend said he did not own the gun and had no idea where it came from. When asked about the apparent drugs in the bedroom, the boyfriend denied knowing anything about them. However, Fowler and a witness told police the boyfriend sold drugs.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said despite a plethora of evidence of illegal drug activity and firearms within reach of children in the house, the renter of the residence and Fowler's boyfriend, would not be charged with any crimes.
Carter said a bungled search warrant improperly executed by Gary police is keeping his office from prosecuting Fowler's boyfriend. He said the Gary police requested a search warrant via a telephone call to a Region judge.
Under Indiana law, telephonic search warrants require that police record the conversation with the judge while establishing probable cause to pursue the warrant, Carter said.
No such recordings took place in this case, the prosecutor said.
“This was a big mistake by the Gary Police Department,” said Carter, confirming police reports that there appeared to be crack cocaine and “several guns” were found in the residence in which the toddler was shot.
The Gary Police Department has yet to make an official statement on Carter's claims.
Fowler is currently booked into the Lake County Jail.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
"This unfortunate incident involved an innocent young child and could have been easily avoided by keeping firearms away from children. Firearms are not toys and should always be considered loaded and secured away from children," Hamady said in the release.
The girl initially was taken in critical condition to Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus in Gary and later transferred to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where she died.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Alex Jones at Gary/Lake County Metro Homicide Unit by calling 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 1-866-CRIME-GP.
Map: Homicides in Northwest Indiana in 2017 and 2018
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
Get email notifications on Lauren Leone-Cross daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Lauren Leone-Cross posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.