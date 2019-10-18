CROWN POINT — Family members of a young girl said they were extremely disappointed to learn that a special prosecutor was seeking to dismiss a felony child molesting charge against 43-year-old Henry Newkirk, who was accused of abusing the girl when she was 2.
"In their letter of dismissal, they claim to not have enough evidence to meet the burden of proof, despite the child making multiple and consistent statements about the abuse to numerous individuals and other evidence," the girl's grandmother said Friday in a prepared statement requested by The Times.
"We wish that a jury would have been given the chance to decide if there was enough evidence to convict Henry of what he did to the child," she said. "She was too young to know that what (Newkirk) did was wrong, but she knows exactly what he did to her and she will live with that knowledge for the rest of her life."
"We do not agree with the Lake County Prosecutor’s decision to abandon the child and refuse to seek justice for her," she said. "It is shameful that the Lake County Prosecutor completely failed my granddaughter by not bringing her abuser before a judge and jury."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz file the dismissal late Thursday afternoon, which explains that the prosecution "is not able to meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt."
Newkirk, of the Valparaiso area, who had pleaded not guilty a year ago, had faced two to 12 years behind bars if convicted on the charge.
The accusations came to light in early June 2018 when the young girl was asking about parts of her body during a bath and her mother was educating her about inappropriate touches, police said. She announced that Newkirk was already touching her inappropriately.
When the child was asked how she felt during the abuse, she shook her head from side to side, police said. The girl shook her head up and down when asked how she feels when she is not being touched.
The girl told police Newkirk told her not to tell anyone about the abuse.
The girl's mother said she once found Newkirk in possession with an explicit cellphone photo of the girl, but he claimed it was taken for medical reasons, police said.
Police said Newkirk contacted them on July 9, 2018, and referred them to his attorney, who later advised he would not be bringing his client in to make a statement.
A babysitter of the young girl reportedly told police the girl also told her about the abuse. The babysitter said the girl appeared scared and had a noticeable change in her demeanor since the start of the year, police said.
A special prosecutor was appointed to the Porter County case in January, according to court records.
