UPDATE: Region man found with multiple gunshot wounds; homicide investigation continues
UPDATE: Region man found with multiple gunshot wounds; homicide investigation continues

GARY — A man was pronounced dead after investigators responded to his home in the city's Aetna neighborhood.

The victim was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide, said Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak. 

Police and Lake County coroner's office investigators were dispatched about 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block of Dakota Street for an unknown incident involving Russell Hillard, II, 39, of Gary, a coroner's release states.

Hillard was pronounced dead about 6:35 a.m. 

Officers with the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Lake County CSI, the Gary Police Department and the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit responded, as well as Gary firefighters and Lake County coroner's investigators.

Limited information was immediately available Tuesday as the case is still under investigation, police said. 

Anyone with information can reach Detective Kris Adams at the Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855.

Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report. 

