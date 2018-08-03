MICHIGAN CITY — The 67-year-old Michigan City man that was killed early Thursday when his Honda Accord was struck at the railroad crossing on Tryon Road by an Amtrak train traveling 59 miles per hour has been identified as William L. Wilkinson according to police.
"Upon their arrival officers located a severely damaged passenger vehicle embedded against the front end of an Amtrak train approximately 500 yards from the impact on the tracks," said Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski.
After attempting to free Wilkinson with the Jaws of Life, first responders realized he had died upon impact.
Wilkinson was the sole occupant of the car, police said.
Wilkinson was driving eastbound on Tryon Road when for unknown reasons he crossed the railroad crossing and was struck by the westbound train, Yagelski said. None of the 198 passengers or four crew members on the train were injured.
Upon further investigation, neither drugs or alcohol were suspected to be involved in this accident, police said.
The Michigan City Bus Department took some passengers to the South Shore Station to obtain travel into Chicago and others chose their own method of transportation, Yagelski said. Buses were also brought in by Amtrak to take passengers to Chicago.