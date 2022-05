UPDATE: Region man identified following Friday morning shooting, police say

GARY — A 20-year-old Gary man is dead after suffering an apparent gunshot wound Friday morning in the area of 21st Avenue and Clark Road, police say.

He was identified as Derrick Davis and he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., according to a report from Lake County Coroner David Pastrick.

Davis's death was classified as a homicide and he died from gunshot wounds, the report said.

The 911 call came in just before 10 a.m. and members of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit were reportedly still canvassing the area Friday afternoon.

"Investigators are still trying to piece together how it happened," police said.

Gary officers were aided by the Gary Fire Department EMS and the Lake County Sheriff's Department CSI unit.

