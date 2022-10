UPDATE: Region teacher with alleged 'kill list' charged; Gary Diocese waited hours to call cops

EAST CHICAGO — A teacher at St. Stanislaus School was charged with felony intimidation after allegedly telling a student this week she had a "kill list" made up of students and staff at the 4930 Indianapolis Blvd. school, according to newly filed charging documents.

When Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith, was asked Wednesday why she wanted to kill herself and others, she reportedly told school officials, "I'm having trouble with my mental health, and sometimes the kids do not listen in the classroom. I also have trauma caused when I went to high school."

The alleged threats came to light when a counselor overheard a fifth grade student say while being escorted to Carrasquillo's classroom for recess detention that "I heard Ms. Carrasquillo wants to kill herself and has a list."

The student reportedly said Carrasquillo voiced the threat to him directly and told the student he was at the bottom of the list.

The Diocese of Gary, which operates the K-8 school, said in a statement issued to parents Thursday that Carrasquillo was removed from the classroom and escorted to the principal's office after the allegations came to light.

The principal and an assistant principal said Carrasquillo gave them the name of one student on the "kill list" but did not reveal all the names, a court document reads.

"Also while being interviewed, Carrasquillo stated that if she had a car she would be able to fit two dead bodies in the trunk," East Chicago police said.

While a student reported hearing Carrasquillo voicing interest in the past about killing herself and others, Carrasquillo allegedly told school officials "she was only joking about it all."

School officials said they immediately confronted the fifth grade teacher and sent her home Wednesday afternoon, but East Chicago police said they were not made aware of the situation until four hours later.

In a statement that reportedly went to parents Thursday, the Diocese of Gary said Carrasquillo was removed from the classroom Wednesday and had no further contact with students before being escorted off campus once students were safely dismissed at the end of the school day.

East Chicago police were then notified around 4:45 p.m. and "assured the principal that the facility was safe and that they could proceed normally with all scheduled learning and school events for the next school day."

Classes were held remotely Friday and students were offered access to a school counselor, the diocese said.

The diocese and school are cooperating with the investigation and "reviewing what transpired during that afternoon," the diocese said in a public statement Friday.

"We are deeply saddened by this event," the diocese said. "School safety is a paramount concern of our schools."

East Chicago police said they responded Thursday by obtaining an emergency detention order for the teacher from the Lake County prosecutor's office and she was taken into custody from her home around 11:15 a.m. that day without incident.

"Once officers were notified they completed a report and notified the criminal investigation division," police said. "This is still an active investigation and no further statements will be made at this time."