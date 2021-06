UPDATE: Region woman shot to death in parking lot, police say

GARY — A 31-year-old woman was shot to death late Monday outside a business off West Fifth Avenue, officials said.

Ivana Jenkins, of Gary, was found unresponsive about 10 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Fifth Avenue, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Police were dispatched to the area for a report of a gunshot victim, she said.

Jenkins was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where she was pronounced dead about 10:50 p.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Jenkins' cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

