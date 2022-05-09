UPDATE: Retired CHS swim coach in stable condition following Ind. 49 crash, officials say

CHESTERTON — A retired longtime Chesterton High School swim coach was airlifted to a Chicago hospital Sunday morning after his vehicle was struck by a northbound semitruck while crossing Ind. 49, according to Chesterton police.

Kevin Kinel had the green light and was crossing the highway eastbound on East Porter Avenue at 10:49 a.m. when the crash occurred.

A 27-year-old Florida truck driver reportedly told police when he saw the northbound traffic signal at Porter Avenue change from green to red, he applied his brakes. He realized he was not going to be able to stop for the red light and began to blow his horn to warn other drivers, police said.

As Kinel's Jeep Cherokee entered the intersection, the truck struck the vehicle on the passenger side, according to police.

A witness reportedly confirmed for police that Kinel had the green light and that the truck did not stop before colliding with Kinel's vehicle.

Kinel was airlifted by helicopter to the University of Chicago Hospital, police said. As of Monday afternoon, Kinel was in "stable condition" and had head and back injuries, according to town spokesperson Kevin Nevers.

The truck driver, who was hauling prefabricated metal on a flatbed truck, tested negative for intoxicants, police said. He was issued a citation for failure to stop for a red light, according to police.

Kinel retired as CHS swim coach in 2019 following a 40-year career, the town said.

Times Staff Writer Molly DeVore contributed to reporting.

