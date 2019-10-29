VALPARAISO — A 50-year-old Virginia woman has been charged under Indiana's new revenge porn law in a three-person relationship dispute involving Chicago Fox 32 news anchor Rafer Weigel and a Valparaiso woman, according to court documents.
Kathy Browne faces a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image based on allegations she obtained explicit photographs, which a Valparaiso woman had sent to Weigel. Browne is charged with sending the images to the local woman along with threats of providing the photos to her children's school, Porter County court records state.
Browne was dating Weigel, as was the Valparaiso woman, police said.
Browne's defense attorney, Ken Elwood, said Tuesday afternoon that he believes his client was improperly charged and that this application of the new law was not the intention of lawmakers.
The photos were sent to the person portrayed in them at her own request, Elwood said. The alleged victim asked for the photos of herself because she did not believe Browne had them.
"She requested that she send it and we have proof of that," he said.
The Valparaiso woman, who The Times is not identifying because of her status as a potential victim in the criminal case, obtained a protective order earlier this month prohibiting Browne from contacting and/or harassing her or her family, according to court documents.
The Valparaiso woman also is seeking a protective order against Weigel, and a hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper.
Weigel is represented in the case by Crown Point attorney Walter Alvarez, and his law office has not yet responded to repeated requests for comment.
Alvarez has sought to dismiss the protective order request, arguing in part that Weigel obtained a protective order last month in Cook County, Illinois, on behalf of himself and two other people against the local woman.
The criminal case came to light Sept. 20 when the local woman and her attorney, Anna Hearn, showed up at the Valparaiso police station claiming Weigel contacted the local woman in March via Instagram by commenting "nice picture," police said.
The woman and Weigel began dating until she discovered he was seeing other women as well, including Browne, according to police. The local woman called off the relationship, but not before texting explicit photos of herself to Weigel, including some that involved nudity, police said.
The local woman said she was contacted in August by Weigel, who said Browne had accessed his phone and downloaded the explicit photographs, according to charging documents.
The Valparaiso woman said she began receiving emails from Browne a few days later that included explicit photos. Browne also is accused of threatening in the emails to send the photos to the schools attended by the local woman's children and to notify the local woman's husband.
Hearn declined immediate comment about the case.
In arguing for the protective order against Weigel, the Valparaiso woman accused the newsman of "attempting to use his powerful affluent position in Chicago to repeatedly harass me and has committed revenge porn by sending pictures to people."
She told police she believes Weigel gave the explicit photos to Browne.
"I am done with him terrorizing me and my family and am deathly scared of him," the Valparaiso woman wrote in her petition for a protective order. "At no time have I ever threatened Mr. Weigel. It was the other way around. Both of them need to be stopped."
