UPDATE: Roommate in custody after Calumet City woman's shooting death, police say
Lauren Cross

CALUMET CITY — A woman was arrested Sunday in connection with her roommate's shooting death, city officials said.

Pamela L. Burns, 45, died from multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner.

Calumet City police found Burns dead after responding about 5:40 a.m. Sunday to her apartment in the 100 block of Oglesby Avenue for a report of a woman lying on the floor, city spokesman Steve Patterson said.

Investigators suspect a domestic dispute led to the shooting, he said.

Burns' roommate was taken into custody hours later in Merrillville.

Calumet City police secured a warrant to extradite the roommate from Lake County to Cook County, Patterson said.

No formal charges have been filed against the roommate in Cook County. The shooting was an isolated case, officials said.

Anyone with information about the domestic dispute that led to the shooting is asked to call police at 708-868-2500.

