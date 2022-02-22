UPDATE: Rough water, poor weather continues to hamper search for man's body in Lake Michigan

PORTAGE — High waves and floating ice chunks forced officials Tuesday morning to cut short a boat search for the body of an Indianapolis man who fell through the shelf ice into Lake Michigan a day earlier.
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Alex Neel said the DNR boat had to head back after an hour on the water, leaving himself and others to continue scouring the area on foot in the foggy, wet and cold conditions.
"The conditions are constantly changing, and we're just trying to keep up with that," he said from the beach early Tuesday afternoon.
The missing man was at the Indiana Dunes National Park site about 5:30 p.m. Monday with four friends when he fell into the frigid lake waters after venturing onto the shelf ice, officials said.
Firefighters, dive teams and other rescuers tried to save the missing person for two hours Monday night until it got too dark and conditions became too treacherous in the near-freezing lake.
The search resumed Tuesday morning, but deteriorating weather conditions and melting shelf ice limited those efforts. The search is complicated further in that the frigid water temperature, which is in the freezing range, is known to keep a body submerged, Neel said.
"It's such a big area," he said, describing efforts by those on foot to scour the beach and take to the higher dunes to search the water visually using binoculars.
The rough water conditions limited searching from a boat to surface level only and prevented the use of a helicopter or drone, Neel said.
Despite predictions of frigid temperatures moving back into the area over the next several days, Neel said the search will continue for the foreseeable future. The colder temperatures could result in the shelf ice rebuilding along the shoreline.
"They had come out to see the beach and were walking on the shelf ice," DNR Public Information Officer Nicole Baumann had said of the group of young people who had been with the missing man. "The shelf ice is elevated. They had to climb up a little hill onto the snow. A little piece of the shelf ice broke off and he tripped and fell into the lake."
The friends are believed to be in their 20s. The others were local, hailing from Portage and Lake Station.
The four other people who walked out onto the shelf ice tried to rescue their friend, but the lake pulled him in.
"The lake conditions are such that there are 3- to 5-foot waves and big chunks of ice," Baumann said Monday. "The waves are just pounding that shelf ice. They had a hold of him and were able to bring him up, but the conditions were too treacherous."
They called 911 and were able to return to shore safely, she said.
A massive search party gathered Monday to try to rescue the man. Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers and firefighters from Portage, Porter and Ogden Dunes combed the lakefront.
A Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter shined a spotlight across the shore, and rescuers raked the inky black water with their flashlights. They saw no sign of the man and had to call off the search at about 7:30 p.m.
It's unlikely the man could have survived in the near-freezing water with such strong waves and huge chunks of ice, Baumann said. Hypothermia would set in within minutes.
People should avoid walking on shelf ice, especially when the temperature increases, she said.
"There are melting pockets right now," she said. "It's super unstable. It's like a honeycomb. There are currents of water running underneath and waves crashing up and over. Do not climb on the shelf ice. It's not safe. You are on the lake. The water is rushing in underneath. You don't know the stability or the thickness."
While there have been many drownings on Lake Michigan, Baumann said she can't recall any involving people venturing out onto shelf ice since she was first assigned to Northwest Indiana in 2006.
"We've had people missing where they weren't found for months," she said. "All that ice and snow makes an unstable platform for rescuers, but we want to bring him back for his loved ones."
Dave Benjamin with The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project said shoreline ice formations were a public health issue. He said warning signs at the park, beach and parking lot should caution people about the dangers of shelf ice.
"Drowning continues to be a neglected public health issue," he said.
