UPDATE: Schererville man found safe after Silver Alert
UPDATE: Schererville man found safe after Silver Alert

Chad Joseph Paulson

Chad Joseph Paulson

SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville man was found safe in Colorado late Thursday after police issued a Silver Alert for him, officials said.

Chad Joseph Paulson, 39, was reported missing last week about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for him Thursday and said he was believed to be in danger and might have required medical assistance.

Paulson was located after the alert was issued, police said.

