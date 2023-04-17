Indiana conservation officers resumed the search Monday morning for two Indiana University students missing in the waters of Monroe Lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, were boating with friends Saturday on a pontoon on Monroe Lake when the group anchored to swim, the DNR said. "When both men did not resurface, friends tried to help but were unsuccessful."

Scuba divers and crews using side-scan sonar searched the area Sunday where the men were last seen in the water, but "high winds and rough water created obstacles for officers conducting the search."

Conservation officers returned to the site Monday morning to continue the search-and-recovery operation.

"Indiana University Student Services assisted with transporting the group back to campus and providing counseling services," the DNR said.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bloomington and IU police, Monroe County Dive Team, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS and the Dean of Students Office are assisting in the efforts.