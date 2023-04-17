Indiana conservation officers resumed the search Monday morning for two Indiana University students missing in the waters of Monroe Lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reported.

"Siddhant Shah, 19, and Aryan Vaidya, 20, were boating on a pontoon with friends on Monroe Lake (Saturday) afternoon when the group anchored to swim," the DNR said. "When both men did not resurface, friends tried to help but were unsuccessful."

"Crews used side scan sonar and scuba divers all day Sunday to search the area where the men were last seen in the water," the DNR said. "High winds and rough water created obstacles for officers conducting the search."

"Conservation officers are back on the water this morning (Monday) to continue the search and recovery operation."

"Indiana University Student Services assisted with transporting the group back to campus and providing counselling services," the DNR said.

Assisting in the efforts are the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Bloomington Police Department, IU Police Department, Monroe County Dive Team, IU Dean of Students Office, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS.