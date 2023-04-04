GARY — An early morning crash that shut down all the westbound lanes of Intestate 94 in Gary was cleared only to have another crash close the right westbound lane of the busy highway a little further west in Hammond, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The second crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. and occurred between Kennedy Avenue and U.S. 41, INDOT said.
The right lane is expected to be back open by 10 a.m.
All westbound lanes of I-94 were blocked by a crash early Tuesday between Burr Street and Ind. 912, INDOT said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.