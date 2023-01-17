 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Second false threat in a week triggers police, disruption at Valparaiso High School, cops say

Valparaiso High School stock

For the second time in about a week, Valparaiso High School is on lockdown, this time to allow police to investigate what they are only calling "an ongoing situation."

 Bob Kasarda, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — For the second time in about a week, a false threat of violence triggered a response from police and disrupted operations at Valparaiso High School, according to officials.

Valparaiso police said they were notified at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday that the threat had been called into the school at 2727 N. Campbell St.

"The school was placed in a 'lockout' status while members of the Valparaiso Police Department and Valparaiso Community Schools worked in conjunction to ensure safety and investigate the threat," police said. "The investigation determined the threat was not credible and building occupants were not in any danger."

Police say they will continue their investigation and remain in the area for the remainder of the school day. The lockout has been lifted.

"All students are proceeding with school inside the building as usual and the perimeter of the building is secured," Valparaiso police said during the lockout. "Students are safe and under no immediate threat."

"Please refrain from reporting to the high school until the situation is resolved," police had asked.

On Jan. 9, a bomb threat, which proved to be false, led to a lockdown and early release of students at Valparaiso High School.

"The threat indicated an explosive device had been placed in a specific location within the school," the department said at the time.

Police said lockdown means all students are kept in classrooms and the perimeter of the school is secured.

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

