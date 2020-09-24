UPDATE: Second homicide victim identified, coroner says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A man died in a hospital after he was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds. His death marked the second homicide in Gary on Wednesday, where a few hours prior, a 70-year-old man was found beaten to death in his home.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Latrail Baker, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Baker was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.

Around 2:10 p.m. police responded to a gunshot victim in the 2100 block of West 19th Avenue, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak.

A 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found outside in the area and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Pawlak said. The suspect had fled the scene and Gary police are investigating the case.

This incident marks the 39th homicide in Gary in 2020, records show. Police said at this time it appears the two homicides Wednesday were unrelated.