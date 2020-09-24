UPDATE: Second homicide victim identified, coroner says

GARY — A man died in a hospital after he was found outside suffering from gunshot wounds. His death marked the second homicide in Gary on Wednesday, where a few hours prior, a 70-year-old man was found beaten to death in his home.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Latrail Baker, of Gary, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey. Baker was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus.
Around 2:10 p.m. police responded to a gunshot victim in the 2100 block of West 19th Avenue, said Gary Lt. Thomas Pawlak.
A 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds was found outside in the area and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died, Pawlak said. The suspect had fled the scene and Gary police are investigating the case.
This incident marks the 39th homicide in Gary in 2020, records show. Police said at this time it appears the two homicides Wednesday were unrelated.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Gary Metro-Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
Aaron Lockett
Adrienne Fuller
Alec Lytle
Anthony Crawford
Anthony Southern
Ayrres Key
Bailey Madonia Perez
Benjamin Washington
Bernard Delph
Billy Borders
Bradley Webber
Brandon Terry
Casadine Jemison
Charles Long
Christopher Vorice
Crystal Novak
Dale Wilson
Damien Quiroz
David Archer
David Sullivan
Deja Sims
Derrick Baugh
Dessiree Maks
Dwight Culver
Eric Lewis
Gabrielle George
German Salamanca
Gisselle Vega
Harley Ragan
Heinz Kundel
Ian Bartlett
James Kelly
Jasmin Mauraides
Jason Weede
Jeffery Boylett
Jessica Nagy
Josef Klomliam
Joseph Barrera
Joseph Homans
Joseph Myers
Josue Anaya
Julie Jostes
Justin Brookover
Keith Scott
Kelcey Swinger
Kevin Carpenter
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kristina Schierberl
Ladaro Brown
Leobardo Costilla
Leobardo Costilla
Lindsay Griswold
Louis Shinkle
Marcus Jernigan
Matthew Jones
Matthew Stamper
Melanie Ratajczak
Michael Caruthers
Michael Pollard
Michelle Crawford
Michelle Hooper
Nicholas Hogan
Phillip Ritchie
Rabije Fejza
Rafael Calderon
Raymond Scott
Raymond Taylor
Rebecca Robak
Ressie Williams
Robert Vacendak
Rodney Howell
Romeo Castillo
Ryan Johnson
Samantha Cholke
Samantha Widup
Samuel Dove
Shane Buchmeier
Shannon Easton
Sierra Wells
Steven Hale
Tabitha Kirk
Tamika Garner
Tashad Martin
Terry Davis
Thomas O'Neill
Timothy Kitka
Tyrelle Williams
Virgil Nussel
William Wright
Willie Jenkins
Yesenia Vidaurri
Yesenia Vidaurri
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.