UPDATE: Second plea in Portage murder; trial delayed for third defendant

VALPARAISO — The second of three young Gary men charged in the murder of a Portage woman pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge, turning up the heat on the alleged gunman, who just hours earlier had his trial continued until August.

Jonathan Brown, 19, pleaded guilty late Monday afternoon before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the court.

One of his co-defendants, Roderick Silas, 16, pleaded guilty to the same charge in December in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Silas agrees, as part of the deal, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Shaun Thompson, 17, who is accused of pulling the trigger that killed Adriana Saucedo, 27, of Portage, on Nov. 19, 2019 during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal, is set to go trial Aug. 9.

The delay from March 1 was granted Monday by DeBoer at the request of defense attorney James Woods.

Just more than a week ago, Thompson failed to convince the judge to toss out statements he made to police during the murder investigation.