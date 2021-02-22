UPDATE: Second plea in Portage murder; trial delayed for third defendant

VALPARAISO — The second of three young Gary men charged in the murder of a Portage woman pleaded guilty Monday to a reduced charge, turning up the heat on the alleged gunman, who just hours earlier had his trial continued until August.
Jonathan Brown, 19, pleaded guilty late Monday afternoon before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the court.
One of his co-defendants, Roderick Silas, 16, pleaded guilty to the same charge in December in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Silas agrees, as part of the deal, agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
Shaun Thompson, 17, who is accused of pulling the trigger that killed Adriana Saucedo, 27, of Portage, on Nov. 19, 2019 during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal, is set to go trial Aug. 9.
The delay from March 1 was granted Monday by DeBoer at the request of defense attorney James Woods.
Just more than a week ago, Thompson failed to convince the judge to toss out statements he made to police during the murder investigation.
Woods told the court Monday morning he was only recently provided with Facebook and Instagram records of the three young men charged in the killing and needs more time to review the material to prepare for trial.
Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said the records in question amount to more than 10,000 pages.
Police say the three defendants picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson allegedly shot her inside the vehicle.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.