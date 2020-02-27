UPDATE: Semitrailer struck I-65 overpass, stood on end in Crown Point; 'miracle' it wasn't 'catastrophic'

But the accident took place about 10:17 p.m. Wednesday night — a time when fewer vehicles are on the road and when vehicles are more spaced out, Rot said.

"It's a six-lane highway there, plus the shoulders," Rot said. "It happened in the far right lane, so there would be two lanes to get around."

The truck's driver, 31-year-old Chicago resident David Chavez, inadvertently activated the dump control while driving, which caused the trailer to tilt into the upright position where it struck the 113th Avenue overpass when the truck drove underneath, police said.

The dump trailer was sheared off the semi and came to a rest upright in the middle of the road while the truck kept going.

Chavez stopped the truck shortly after the impact and was not injured, requiring no medical attention at the scene.

Rot said the dump trailer likely was raised shortly before the truck drove under the overpass. He said he's seen a handful of such crashes over the years, in which trailers became detached or were crushed after striking roadway structures.