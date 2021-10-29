UPDATE: Sex offender living in Porter hospital lot left baby alone, police said

Security searched and located the baby in the vehicle parked in the emergency room parking lot, police said.

Carlson reportedly told police she, her boyfriend and child had moved from Sacramento, California, to Indiana five days prior. The group had stayed with a friend in La Crosse the first two days but had to move because the situation became dangerous.

She said her 41-year-old boyfriend had been admitted to Northwest Health Porter Hospital three days prior, and she and her baby had been living in the vehicle in the hospital parking lot, according to the incident report.

Carlson claimed to have left the baby alone for 10 minutes Thursday morning while going into the hospital to talk to nursing staff about her boyfriend, police said.

"Shanelle advised she felt (the child) would be safe inside the vehicle, as he was in his car seat and the vehicle's doors were all locked," according to the police report.

Video surveillance footage showed Carlson entered the hospital without the child at 9:10 a.m. and then was escorted out with security at 9:58 a.m., amounting to the child being left alone for 48 minutes, police said.

Carlson is a registered sex offender out of Los Angeles with a non-compliant registration status, according to police.