 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

UPDATE: Sexually violent predator showed Porter County girl porn, molested her, charges say

  • Updated
  • 0
Raymond Hinkle

Raymond Hinkle

 Provided

VALPARAISO — A convicted sex offender, who is classified as a sexually violent predator in Indiana, is behind bars and accused of repeatedly showing pornography to a 10-year-old girl he knows and molesting her, according to Porter County police.

"(Alleged victim) stated approximately 2 months or so around, Oct. 1, 2022, she began spending alone time with (Raymond Hinkle) and he made her promise not to tell anyone about it," according to a newly-filed charging document.

"However, it made her feel weird and she did not like doing the things (Hinkle) asked her to do so she told her mom about it last night before bed."

Hinkle, 52, of Westville, is charged with two felony counts of child molesting and a felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, court records show.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

Police say the girl's mother came forward Monday and said her daughter approached her the night before and asked to speak with her privately.

People are also reading…

The girl proceeded to say she wanted to have a better relationship with her mother, thinking her mother was jealous because of all the time the girl had been spending with Hinkle, police said.

"Ray had told her that her mother was getting jealous because she is always busy with the new baby," the arrest report says.

The girl reportedly told investigators Hinkle repeatedly showed her pornography videos on her phone, saying she would need the information for when she grew older.

"(The alleged victim) stated (Hinkle) typed in different things into the website and videos would come up of what he wanted her to learn," police said.

The abuse accelerated in nature with Hinkle repeatedly molesting the girl, charges say.

"(The girl) then stated there were other things that (Hinkle) asked her to do, and if she did them she could rent a movie which costs three or four dollars," a charging document reads.

The girl said the abuse continued up until just a few days before she revealed it to her mother on Sunday, police said.

"(The alleged victim) knew what they were doing was wrong and she did not want to have to do it anymore," charges read. "She broke her promise and told her mom last night when (Hinkle) wasn't around."

Police said they found physical evidence supporting the girl's claims.

Police said Hinkle is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1994 conviction in Texas on two counts of sexual assault. His female victims were an 18-year-old stranger and a 19-year-old friend.

"Raymond has been classified in the state of Indiana as (a) sexually violent predator, and required to register for life," police said.

He was booked into the Porter County jail Monday evening and his case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, records show. An initial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Organizers declare global 4-day workweek pilot a success

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts