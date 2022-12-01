UPDATE: Sexually violent predator showed Porter County girl porn, molested her, charges say

VALPARAISO — A convicted sex offender, who is classified as a sexually violent predator in Indiana, is behind bars and accused of repeatedly showing pornography to a 10-year-old girl he knows and molesting her, according to Porter County police.

"(Alleged victim) stated approximately 2 months or so around, Oct. 1, 2022, she began spending alone time with (Raymond Hinkle) and he made her promise not to tell anyone about it," according to a newly-filed charging document.

"However, it made her feel weird and she did not like doing the things (Hinkle) asked her to do so she told her mom about it last night before bed."

Hinkle, 52, of Westville, is charged with two felony counts of child molesting and a felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, court records show.

Police say the girl's mother came forward Monday and said her daughter approached her the night before and asked to speak with her privately.

The girl proceeded to say she wanted to have a better relationship with her mother, thinking her mother was jealous because of all the time the girl had been spending with Hinkle, police said.

"Ray had told her that her mother was getting jealous because she is always busy with the new baby," the arrest report says.

The girl reportedly told investigators Hinkle repeatedly showed her pornography videos on her phone, saying she would need the information for when she grew older.

"(The alleged victim) stated (Hinkle) typed in different things into the website and videos would come up of what he wanted her to learn," police said.

The abuse accelerated in nature with Hinkle repeatedly molesting the girl, charges say.

"(The girl) then stated there were other things that (Hinkle) asked her to do, and if she did them she could rent a movie which costs three or four dollars," a charging document reads.

The girl said the abuse continued up until just a few days before she revealed it to her mother on Sunday, police said.

"(The alleged victim) knew what they were doing was wrong and she did not want to have to do it anymore," charges read. "She broke her promise and told her mom last night when (Hinkle) wasn't around."

Police said they found physical evidence supporting the girl's claims.

Police said Hinkle is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1994 conviction in Texas on two counts of sexual assault. His female victims were an 18-year-old stranger and a 19-year-old friend.

"Raymond has been classified in the state of Indiana as (a) sexually violent predator, and required to register for life," police said.

He was booked into the Porter County jail Monday evening and his case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, records show. An initial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.