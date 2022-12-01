UPDATE: Sexually violent predator showed Porter County girl porn, molested her, charges say

VALPARAISO — A convicted sex offender, who is classified as a sexually violent predator in Indiana, is behind bars and accused of repeatedly showing pornography to a 10-year-old girl he knows and molesting her, according to Porter County police.
"(Alleged victim) stated approximately 2 months or so around, Oct. 1, 2022, she began spending alone time with (Raymond Hinkle) and he made her promise not to tell anyone about it," according to a newly-filed charging document.
"However, it made her feel weird and she did not like doing the things (Hinkle) asked her to do so she told her mom about it last night before bed."
Hinkle, 52, of Westville, is charged with two felony counts of child molesting and a felony count of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, court records show.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
Police say the girl's mother came forward Monday and said her daughter approached her the night before and asked to speak with her privately.
The girl proceeded to say she wanted to have a better relationship with her mother, thinking her mother was jealous because of all the time the girl had been spending with Hinkle, police said.
"Ray had told her that her mother was getting jealous because she is always busy with the new baby," the arrest report says.
The girl reportedly told investigators Hinkle repeatedly showed her pornography videos on her phone, saying she would need the information for when she grew older.
"(The alleged victim) stated (Hinkle) typed in different things into the website and videos would come up of what he wanted her to learn," police said.
The abuse accelerated in nature with Hinkle repeatedly molesting the girl, charges say.
"(The girl) then stated there were other things that (Hinkle) asked her to do, and if she did them she could rent a movie which costs three or four dollars," a charging document reads.
The girl said the abuse continued up until just a few days before she revealed it to her mother on Sunday, police said.
"(The alleged victim) knew what they were doing was wrong and she did not want to have to do it anymore," charges read. "She broke her promise and told her mom last night when (Hinkle) wasn't around."
Police said they found physical evidence supporting the girl's claims.
Police said Hinkle is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1994 conviction in Texas on two counts of sexual assault. His female victims were an 18-year-old stranger and a 19-year-old friend.
"Raymond has been classified in the state of Indiana as (a) sexually violent predator, and required to register for life," police said.
He was booked into the Porter County jail Monday evening and his case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, records show. An initial hearing is scheduled for Friday morning.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
David Basile Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204653
Charges: Possessison hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Jamie Carter
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204611
Charges: OWI, felony
Dustin Borman
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204676
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
John Gonzales
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204615
Charges: OWI, felony
Kristopher Aleman
Arrest date: Nov. 21, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204633
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Ren Cordero
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204604
Charges: Fraud, felony
Russel Francis
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204671
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kevin Ball
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204583
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joe Fanning
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204626 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Cameron Brooks
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204648
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kevin Lockwood Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204677
Charges: Motor vehicle accident/leaving scene of accident, felony
Anna Delmuro
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 50 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204613
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Raynell Henry
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204618
Charges: Auto theft, felony
David Hollander
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204595
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Sharnice McGee
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number: 2204621
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Ashley Creason
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204673
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Ali Jaffry
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204669
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Kaylani Guerrero
Arrest date: Nov. 21, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204634
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Rodney Hetler
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Bridgman, MI Booking Number: 2204628 Charges: D ealing in methamphetamine, felony
Robert Gilmer Jr.
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204656
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ryan Keller
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204600
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Zachary Childers
Arrest date: Nov. 17, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204584
Charges: OWI, felony
Christian Puetzer
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Trail Creek, IN Booking Number: 2204612
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jacob Nelson
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204629 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Luis Gonzalez
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204657
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Matthew Westphal
Arrest date: Nov. 21, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204643
Charges: Theft w/prior, felony
Caifa Li
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Brooklyn, NY Booking Number: 2204603
Charges: Identity deception, felony
David Huerta DeJesus
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204625 Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Richard Jones
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204670
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Scott Glaze
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204679
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Paul Somers
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204616
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Jake Vlietstra
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204624 Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jaylen Raber
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204650
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Ricky Kelly
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204659
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Charles Maggio
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204627 Charges: S exual misconduct with a minor, felony
Moses Rasberry
Arrest date: Nov. 18, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2204599
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Robert Hampton
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204678
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Brandy Steinhiser
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204645
Charges: D ealing in methamphetamine, felony
Jeffery Adams
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Knox, IN Booking Number: 2204646
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Kevin Thompson
Arrest date: Nov. 23, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204658
Charges: Possession h ypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Brandon Jorgensen
Arrest date: Nov. 24, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204672
Charges: Dealing in a schedule I, II , or III controlled substance, felony
Timothy Gamblin
Arrest date: Nov. 19, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204617
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Madelyn Cain
Arrest date: Nov. 20, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204630
Charges: Battery, felony
Joseph Utterback
Arrest date: Nov. 22, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Madison, WI Booking Number: 2204654
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.