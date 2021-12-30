UPDATE: Shooting shuts down Southlake Mall until Friday

HOBART — The sound of gunfire erupted near the Southlake Mall's food court Thursday morning, prompting officers to sweep through the building searching for what police said was initially reported as an active shooter.

The Hobart Police Department confirmed they found no active shooter on site and no reported gunshot victims upon further investigation.

The mall was immediately put on lock down, and multiple agencies converged around the area to assist. Police systematically searched and cleared out the mall, ensuring all customers and staff exited safely.

"At this time there is no evidence anyone was struck by any of the gunfire," Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said. "Officers determined approximately five shots were fired, causing damage to some glass and other building fixtures within the mall; but again, no person was believed to have been struck by any of the gunfire.

The mall will be closed for the remainder of Thursday and will reopen Friday.

Currently, no arrests or suspects identifications have been released, and the incident remains under investigation.