UPDATE: Shooting shuts down Southlake Mall until Friday

HOBART — The sound of gunfire erupted near the Southlake Mall's food court Thursday morning, prompting officers to sweep through the building searching for what police said was initially reported as an active shooter.
The Hobart Police Department confirmed they found no active shooter on site and no reported gunshot victims upon further investigation.
The mall was immediately put on lock down, and multiple agencies converged around the area to assist. Police systematically searched and cleared out the mall, ensuring all customers and staff exited safely.
"At this time there is no evidence anyone was struck by any of the gunfire," Hobart police Lt. Ronald Russo said. "Officers determined approximately five shots were fired, causing damage to some glass and other building fixtures within the mall; but again, no person was believed to have been struck by any of the gunfire.
The mall will be closed for the remainder of Thursday and will reopen Friday.
Currently, no arrests or suspects identifications have been released, and the incident remains under investigation.
Police from several local departments shut down vehicle access to the mall and squad cars with lights flashing were visible at the various access points to the building. At least three helicopters could be seen overhead circling the mall.
At the scene, officers with the Indiana State Police and Lake County Sheriff's Department were reportedly searching each person found in the mall and identifying each before he or she was released.
The Hobart Fire Department sent out a notice Thursday afternoon encouraging motorists to avoid the strip of U.S. 30 near the mall due to the police activity.
Anyone with any information, including witness statements, audio, or video recordings of the incident, is urged to contact Hobart Detective Wendell Hite at 219-942-1125, ext. 1145, or email him via white@cityofhobart.org.
Hobart police thanked the following police departments for their assistance: Lake County; Indiana State Police; Merrillville; Crown Point; East Chicago; Hammond; Lake Station; St. John; Dyer; Schererville; Griffith; Cedar Lake; and Winfield.
Police also thanked federal agencies who were involved, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Shoppers are evacuated from the Southlake Mall following reports of shots fired late Thursday morning.