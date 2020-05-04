UPDATE: Shootings kill 2 overnight, coroner confirms

GARY — Two people were gunned down in two separate shootings overnight.
The Lake County coroner's office identified one of the victims as Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, according to a news release.
The coroner's office was dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of 4595 Broadway in Gary to investigate.
Clayton was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. Monday. His cause and manner of death was a gunshot wound in a homicide.
In an earlier shooting, a 38-year-old man died late Sunday in a homicide, the coroner's office confirmed.
Ernest Millard III, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, according to coroner's office.
That shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Williams Street in Gary. The victim lives at the same address where the shooting occurred, according to the news release.
His cause and manner of death was gunshot wound in a homicide.
In both cases, Gary's police and fire departments investigated along with Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit and the Metro Homicide Unit.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
