You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Shootings kill 2 overnight, coroner confirms
breaking urgent

UPDATE: Shootings kill 2 overnight, coroner confirms

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County coroner's van stock

A Lake County coroner’s van

 The Times

GARY — Two people were gunned down in two separate shootings overnight.

The Lake County coroner's office identified one of the victims as Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, according to a news release. 

The coroner's office was dispatched at 2:40 a.m. to the area of 4595 Broadway in Gary to investigate. 

Clayton was pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m. Monday. His cause and manner of death was a gunshot wound in a homicide.

In an earlier shooting, a 38-year-old man died late Sunday in a homicide, the coroner's office confirmed. 

Ernest Millard III, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, according to coroner's office. 

That shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Williams Street in Gary. The victim lives at the same address where the shooting occurred, according to the news release. 

His cause and manner of death was gunshot wound in a homicide. 

In both cases, Gary's police and fire departments investigated along with Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit and the Metro Homicide Unit.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts