UPDATE: Shots ring out in Hammond; no injuries reported, police say
Police investigate apparent shooting

Police investigate a crime scene with multiple evidence markers laid out near 175th and Walnut in Hammond Tuesday night. A minivan appeared to have it's rear window shot out.

 Jeff Dildine, The Times

HAMMOND — Police were investigating an apparent shooting Tuesday night near the intersection of 175th Street and Walnut Avenue.

Around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 7500 block of Walnut Avenue on reports of shots fired. 

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a 20-year-old man who said he was driving when he heard several shots, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The silver Dodge minivan the man was in was hit several times and had its rear windshield shot out. The man wasn't injured.

There weren't any additional reports of anything struck by gunshots in the area, police said. 

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Hammond police detective Sgt. Brian Webber at 219-852-2967.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

