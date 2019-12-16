GARY — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert that was issued early Monday for a 21-year-old woman.
Police did not say whether Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield was found, just that the alert was canceled per the investigating agency.
In the initial release, police said Westerfield was "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance." She was reported missing sometime Sunday from Gary.
