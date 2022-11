The Newton County Sheriff’s Department has canceled a silver alert for a missing 76-year-old DeMotte man who was believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

The missing man was identified by police as Jerry Peyton, who was last seen late Tuesday morning.

He was described as white, 5 feet 11 inches in height, 177 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.