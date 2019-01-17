CROWN POINT — Two sisters accused of breaking into a Merrillville home and attacking a couple and an 18-month-old child turned themselves in to police on Wednesday morning.
Donisha L. Bowers, 23, of Gary, and Man-nisha D. Bowers, 20, of Valparaiso, are accused of going to the home in the 7100 block of Fillmore Street to confront Man-nisha Bowers' ex-girlfriend and another woman.
Donisha Bowers was charged Monday with burglary, criminal confinement, two counts of battery, pointing a firearm and criminal mischief, according to court records. Man-nisha Bowers was charged with burglary, criminal confinement, three counts of battery, intimidation and criminal mischief.
Warrants were issued for their arrests, and the two women turned themselves in on Wednesday morning, according to Cmdr. Jeff Rice. The sisters were being held in Lake County Jail with a $1,500 bond.
Cmdr. Rice said Detective Sean Buck spoke with both women and is investigating the case.
The victims told police they heard knocking at a front door that grew louder, and it sounded like someone was trying to break the door, Lake Criminal Court records state.
The ex-girlfriend told people inside the home to hide and was caught in the hallway by Donisha Bowers, who allegedly pointed a gun at her, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Man-nisha Bowers allegedly struck the other woman in the head and face and drew a large knife, saying, "I'm going to kill you" as she attempted to cut the woman, records say. The woman suffered a small cut on her face.
Donisha Bowers is accused of hitting the 18-month-old boy in the head. Man-nisha Bowers allegedly kicked him as he ran toward his mother, causing him to fall into a closet and cry, records state.
The sisters are alleged to have destroyed a door, TV, table, cable box, surveillance camera and gaming console while at the home. They fled with a man before police arrived, who did not enter the house, records state.
Man-nisha Bower's ex-girlfriend was scratched and suffered head pain, but did not seek medical treatment. The other woman and her toddler were taken to a hospital, records state.