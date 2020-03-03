UPDATE: Six arrested after police raid suspected drug house in Gary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"This apartment building was used as a one-stop shop for drug sales and use," Martinez said. "Officers collected syringes and evidence leading them to believe people injected drugs at the location."

Martinez said the type of activity occurring at the apartment building is contributing to the state and Region's opioid epidemic.

"These types of drugs are killing our loved ones in Lake County," Martinez said in a release. "When our department receives tips from the public or citizen complaints, we take them seriously."

Martinez said he hopes the people arrested Tuesday will take advantage of services in the Lake County Jail to break the cycle of drug use, including a jail initiative involving the drug, Vivitrol. The drug is given in a monthly shot and can only be taken once a person is completely withdrawn from opioids. The drug is an opioid antagonist that blocks the effects of opioids.

"Our goal is to not just arrest people addicted to drugs like narcotics and opioids, but also to assist them along their path to sobriety and reentry into the community," Martinez said.

Identities of the suspects had not yet been released by law enforcement as of about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Charges were pending, Martinez said.