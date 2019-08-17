GARY — A man was killed after police fired shots during a traffic stop early Saturday, authorities said.
The man has been identified as 25-year-old Rashad Cunningham, of Gary, according to the Lake County coroner's office. The cause of death was pending, but the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Gary police officers were conducting the traffic stop about 3 a.m. when the shooting occurred in the area of East 23rd Avenue and Kentucky Street, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
The man was pronounced dead at 4:30 a.m., a coroner's release said.
No Gary officers were wounded. Police did not release information on how the shooting occurred.
Heather Fox, of Gary, said she and Cunningham were raising a 1-year-old baby together. She said Cunningham was a good man and good father.
Fox said based on what she has heard, she questions the police account of the shooting.
Gary police have turned the investigation over to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, Westerfield said.
Staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.
