UPDATE: Slain Region attorney recalled as good colleague, strong advocate for clients

Fech said he and Enslen also shared a love for golf.

"On Thursday morning, I ran into Bill at the (Lake County) Government Complex and we chatted a bit," Fech said. "I asked him how is golf game was and he said, 'Well, you know, my game was a little off the other day and I only shot 82.' Here was a guy that at the age of 75 years old, he is almost shooting his age. He was an incredible friend who will be deeply missed by so many."

Merrillville attorney Shana Levison said it's difficult to imagine a single person in the legal community who didn't appreciate every contact they had with Enslen.

"He was soothing and compassionate and never passed up an opportunity to listen intently or to tell an interesting and often funny story," she said. "In a word, albeit a Yiddish word, he was a mensch. He will be missed immensely."

Highland attorney Michael A. Campbell said he looked up to Enslen, who embodied the concept of civility between attorneys.

"Every time I've had a case with him, he's always treated me and my clients with utmost respect and dignity," he said.

'We are all in shock'

Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGuilio said Enslen served as Dyer's attorney until September.