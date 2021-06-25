UPDATE: Slain Region attorney recalled as good colleague, strong advocate for clients

HOBART — A longtime Region attorney killed Thursday was remembered as a well-known and respected lawyer who was always willing to help his colleagues.
William "Bill" Enslen, 75, was found dead Thursday in his Hobart home in what police are now investigating as a homicide, police said.
Enslen was a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews in Hammond, had served on the board of Indiana Legal Services Inc., for 20 years and worked as Dyer's town attorney for 12 years. He was a Marine and served during the Vietnam War.
The Lake County Bar Association was devastated to learn of Enslen's death, said Munster attorney Angela Jones, the association's president.
"Bill was a wonderful man who was very well-known and respected by his colleagues and peers," Jones said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time."
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said coming to grips Friday with Enslen's death was difficult for him and his court staff.
"On many occasions, he sat for me as a judge pro tempore. In fact, he came by for a visit just yesterday around 2:30 indicating how he was looking forward to sitting once again in September," Vasquez said. "He was never hesitant in making tough decisions while on the bench.
"Bill was a friend and a colleague. Above all, he was a fair and honest person. It was our great honor to have Bill give us his time to serve on the criminal bench when called upon. He will be missed."
Police gathering evidence
Police were seeking surveillance video and gathering evidence Friday.
Enslen was found by a relative about 3:30 p.m. Thursday at his home in the 3600 block of W. 61st Avenue, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.
Enslen had suffered injuries to his body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Lake County coroner's investigators.
The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation, a coroner's release said. Police were treating the investigation as a homicide case, Gonzales said.
The house appeared to have been ransacked. Police set up a perimeter between 69th Avenue and Colorado Street and 61st Avenue and Liverpool Road and searched the area with K-9s, Gonzales said.
Anyone in the area who may have surveillance video or information about the case is asked to contact Detective Zack Crawford by calling 219-942-4774 or emailing him at zcrawford@cityofhobart.org.
'A strong leader'
Enslen had a hand in making Indiana Legal Services what it is today, said Patricia Roman Hass, the nonprofit organization's managing attorney.
"We are shocked and saddened by the news of Attorney Enslen's passing," Roman Hass said. "He was on Indiana Legal Services' board for 20 years and before that was on the board of Legal Services of Northwest Indiana."
Enslen provided leadership that merged four separate legal aid organizations into Indiana Legal Services, which provides civil legal assistance for free to income-eligible clients. The organization's Merrillville office serves residents in Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties.
Enslen served as president of ILS' board for two years, she said.
"He was a strong leader of our organization and a wise counselor to our professional leadership," Roman Hass said.
She and other attorneys with ILS appeared regularly in cases with Enslen, she said.
"We will remember him as a strong advocate for his clients, a well-regarded member of the Lake County Bar and an attorney who always treated us with respect," she said. "We are heartbroken for his family, friends and colleagues."
Enslen will be deeply missed by many, attorney Matthew Fech said.
"There are not enough superlatives to describe Bill Enslen as a lawyer, a man, a friend and mentor," Fech said.
"Given Bill's vast experience in the area of municipal law, when I took over as the county attorney, he put his hand on my shoulder, looked me in the eye and said, 'Matt, you need anything ... just pick up the phone and call. I'll be more than happy to help.' This is the type of person Bill was."
Fech said he and Enslen also shared a love for golf.
"On Thursday morning, I ran into Bill at the (Lake County) Government Complex and we chatted a bit," Fech said. "I asked him how is golf game was and he said, 'Well, you know, my game was a little off the other day and I only shot 82.' Here was a guy that at the age of 75 years old, he is almost shooting his age. He was an incredible friend who will be deeply missed by so many."
Merrillville attorney Shana Levison said it's difficult to imagine a single person in the legal community who didn't appreciate every contact they had with Enslen.
"He was soothing and compassionate and never passed up an opportunity to listen intently or to tell an interesting and often funny story," she said. "In a word, albeit a Yiddish word, he was a mensch. He will be missed immensely."
Highland attorney Michael A. Campbell said he looked up to Enslen, who embodied the concept of civility between attorneys.
"Every time I've had a case with him, he's always treated me and my clients with utmost respect and dignity," he said.
'We are all in shock'
Dyer Town Manager Tom DeGuilio said Enslen served as Dyer's attorney until September.
"He was a good man, and he will be very missed," DeGuilio said Thursday night. "We are all in shock."
Enslen already was a lawyer when he became a Marine and served in Vietnam, DeGuilio said. He always had a good story and had an affinity for Dyer, DeGuilio noted.
"I have great respect for Bill," said DeGuilio. "He was the reason I came out of retirement and went to Dyer, because he was there. That's just how much I respected him. We were also friends and talked a lot about our families. He was a good man, and he will be very missed."
Dyer Police Chief Dave Hein said news of Enslen's death was very sad.
"Mr. Enslen was a strong man able to debate a topic with passion with the best of them," Hein said. "He should be most remembered for his love of his family and pride in his service to the United States Marine Corps."
Dyer Town Councilman Robert Starkey said town employees were shaken over Enslen's death.
"Some of them have worked with him as early as last September and have worked alongside him for 12 years," Starkey said. "We feel for his wife and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones."
Times Staff Writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this report.