Trick-or-treaters experienced frightening conditions for Halloween — a mix of snow and freezing rain. In addition, thousands were in the dark as gusty winds damaged power lines. 

NIPSCO reported at 8:30 p.m. that 2,597 residents were without power throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Gary experienced the largest outage with about 2,000 without power. About 1,500 of those were expected to be restored Thursday night with the rest of the outage's estimated time of restoration still being determined, NIPSCO Spokeswoman Dana Berkes said. 

LaPorte and Highland had more than 100 outages each, which were mostly restored by 8:30 p.m, Berkes said. Several downed lines and broken poles caused by wind were the main causes of the outages.  

The National Weather Service in Chicago reported 2.1 inches of snowfall in Cedar Lake and showed Valparaiso had about half an inch of accumulated snow and rain. Snow and rain conditions cleared up by 7 p.m..  

The threat of high winds also prompted a wind advisory and lake shore flood warning to be issued by the NWS for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties Thursday. 

Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach were closed Thursday, City Hall staff confirmed. Waves were crashing over barriers and water flooded sidewalks, playground equipment and other areas of the park.

Wind speeds were 45 to 55 mph, according to the NWS, causing waves to reach 12 to 16 feet in height, which combined with already high lake levels increased the likelihood of flooding and beach erosion. The NWS warned that unsecured objects such as Halloween decorations and tree limbs could be blown around and power outages could result from the gusts. 

Friday's forecast shows mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 40s for most of the day. 

There is a 30% chance of rain after 8 p.m. Friday that will mix with snow after 1 a.m. Saturday, which brings a 30% chance of snow before 8 a.m. and is expected to be clear the rest of the day, according to the NWS.

