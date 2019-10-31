Trick-or-treaters experienced frightening conditions for Halloween — a mix of snow and freezing rain. In addition, thousands were in the dark as gusty winds damaged power lines.
NIPSCO reported at 8:30 p.m. that 2,597 residents were without power throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Gary experienced the largest outage with about 2,000 without power. About 1,500 of those were expected to be restored Thursday night with the rest of the outage's estimated time of restoration still being determined, NIPSCO Spokeswoman Dana Berkes said.
LaPorte and Highland had more than 100 outages each, which were mostly restored by 8:30 p.m, Berkes said. Several downed lines and broken poles caused by wind were the main causes of the outages.
The National Weather Service in Chicago reported 2.1 inches of snowfall in Cedar Lake and showed Valparaiso had about half an inch of accumulated snow and rain. Snow and rain conditions cleared up by 7 p.m..
The threat of high winds also prompted a wind advisory and lake shore flood warning to be issued by the NWS for Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties Thursday.
Whiting Lakefront Park and Whihala Beach were closed Thursday, City Hall staff confirmed. Waves were crashing over barriers and water flooded sidewalks, playground equipment and other areas of the park.
Wind speeds were 45 to 55 mph, according to the NWS, causing waves to reach 12 to 16 feet in height, which combined with already high lake levels increased the likelihood of flooding and beach erosion. The NWS warned that unsecured objects such as Halloween decorations and tree limbs could be blown around and power outages could result from the gusts.
Friday's forecast shows mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the low 40s for most of the day.
There is a 30% chance of rain after 8 p.m. Friday that will mix with snow after 1 a.m. Saturday, which brings a 30% chance of snow before 8 a.m. and is expected to be clear the rest of the day, according to the NWS.
Trick-or-treating hours in the Region:
Brook
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Burns Harbor
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Calumet City
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct 31
Cedar Lake
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Chesterton
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Chicago Heights
Trick-or-treat: 3 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Crown Point
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
DeMotte
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Dyer
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
East Chicago
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 6 p.m., Oct. 31
Gary
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Griffith
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Hammond
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Hebron
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Highland
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Hobart
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Kentland
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Kouts
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lake Station
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lake Township (Lake Village, Sumava Resorts)
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lakes of the Four Seasons
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lansing
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
LaPorte
Trick-or-treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Lowell
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Lynwood
Trick-or-treat: 4 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Merrillville
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Michigan City
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Morocco
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Munster
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
New Chicago
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Ogden Dunes
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Portage
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Rensselaer
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Schererville
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
St. John
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Steger
Trick-or-treat: 3 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Trail Creek
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Unincorporated Porter County
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Valparaiso
Trick-or-treat: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 31
Wanatah
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Westville
Trick-or-treat: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31
Whiting
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Winfield
Trick-or-treat: 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31
Spooktacular events in the Region
If you’re looking for more Halloween activities, here are some fun events happening in the Region:
Saturday, Oct. 19
- Michigan City — Boo at the Zoo, 11:30 a.m. Washington Park Zoo, 115 Lake Shore Drive.
Sunday, Oct. 20
- Dyer — Halloween Parade, 1 p.m. Dyer Town Hall, 1 Town Square.
- Valparaiso — Halloween Dance Party at the Y, 3 p.m. Valparaiso YMCA, 1201 Cumberland Crossing.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Merrillville — Spooktacular Halloween Party, 5:30 p.m. Belvedere Senior Housing, 343 E 90th Drive.
Thursday, Oct. 24
- Chesterton — Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m. Addison Pointe Health & Rehabilitation, 780 Dickinson Road.
- Portage — NorthShore Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Neo Education, 5201 U.S. 6.
- Schererville — Nightmare before Halloween Party, 6 p.m. Schererville Community Center, 500 E Joliet St.
Oct. 25
- Chesterton — Downtown Trick or Treat, 4 p.m. Thomas Centennial Park, 105 S. Calumet Road.
- Crown Point — Local 219’s Halloween Party, 8 p.m. Lake County Historical Museum, 1 Courthouse Square No. 205.
- Griffith — Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Griffith Family, YMCA 201 N Griffith Blvd.
- Portage — Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Founders Square, 6300 Founders Square.
Oct. 26
- Crown Point — Trick or Trunk, 6 p.m. First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, 352 S. Main St.
- Gary — Marram’s Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. Marram Health Center, 3229 Broadway St.
- Gary — Halloween Hoopla, 4 p.m. Paul H. Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 785 N. Lake St.
- Hebron — Kids Haunted House, 3 p.m. Hebron High School, 509 S. Main St.
- Highland — Trunk or Treat Halloween Spooktacular, 1 p.m. Wicker Memorial Park, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd.
- Hobart — Halloween Party in the Bowl, 4 p.m. City of Hobart, 414 Main St.
- Hobart — Pumpkins in the Park, 4 p.m. Festival Park, 111 E Old Ridge Road.
- Michigan City — Flame + Flair Halloween Fest, 5:30 p.m. Uptown Arts District, 400 Franklin St.
- Valparaiso — Haunted Science Lab, 6 p.m. Valparaiso University Center for the Sciences, 1710 Chapel Drive.
- Whiting — Halloween Costume Parade, 1 p.m. Parade will start at 119th Street and New York Ave.
Oct. 27
Munster — Fall Blast 2019 Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m. Family Christian Center, 340 W. 45th Ave.
Oct. 29
Chesterton — Door to Door Trick or Treating, 6 p.m. StoryPoint Chesterton, 700 Dickinson Road.
- Lake Station — Trunk or Treat, 11 a.m. NorthShore Parking lot, 2490 Central Ave.
Oct. 31
Highland — Zombie Prom, 7 p.m. The Room, 8353 Indianapolis Blvd.