UPDATE: South Shore trains delayed after vehicle strikes pole, transit service says

GARY — South Shore Line train service is delayed Monday morning as a result of a multiple-vehicle crash, which damaging a utility pole in the area of the tracks at County Line Road, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.

"SSL trains will be delayed for an undetermined amount of time as we work to secure busing for passengers between Gary Metro and Dune Park stations," NICTD said.

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said three vehicles were involved in the crash and a pole fell on the South Shore tracks.

The crash occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on south County Line Road near U.S. 20, he said.

NICTD Police Chief Jessie Watts Jr. said a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a guardrail and split a power line pole feeding service to the train line.

A second pole was also damaged, he said.

Repair crews are on site and trains are expected to be back on schedule by the evening commute, Watts said.

