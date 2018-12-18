CHICAGO — South Shore Line commuter trains were still experiencing delays early Tuesday as police continued to investigate a crash on the far South Side that killed two Chicago police officers.
The South Shore Line said trains were on the move, but passengers should expect 10- to 15-minute delays because of the investigation at 103rd Street.
Eastbound Train 203 was canceled and replaced by Train 203, according to the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District.
Train 119, which was involved in the crash Monday night, was moved away from the scene about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to NICTD spokeswoman Nicole Barker. She said the train was returning to the maintenance facility in Michigan City for inspection and any necessary repairs.
"The team at the South Shore Line sends its deepest condolences to the families of the officers, the Chicago Police Department family, and all emergency responders who assisted," Barker said.
Chicago police officers Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31, were struck and killed by the South Shore train about 6:30 p.m. Monday while responding to a report of shots fired in the area.
A weapon was recovered from the scene at 103rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, and police were questioning a person of interest late Monday.
Marmolejo had 2.5 years on the force. Gary had 18 months on the force, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.
Marmolejo and Gary were the third and fourth Chicago police officers killed in the line of duty this year.
The train that struck the officers was carrying 500 to 600 passengers, none of whom were injured, NICTD said.
NICTD planned to post updates on track service via Facebook, Twitter and online.
