All lanes of southbound Interstate 65 are back open at the site of a truck crash in Jasper County that spilled honey on the roadway, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District said.

"Crews have been out clearing the roadway, but a large amount of honey was spilled and will need to be cleared before it can reopen," the state had earlier said.

Traffic was reportedly being diverted off the highway at Ind. 14.

