UPDATE: Spate of gun violence wounds 2 at funeral gathering, leads to 2 crashes, damages businesses

GARY — Four people were taken to hospitals Thursday night after gunfire broke out as a group of about 40 people gathered following a funeral for a recent homicide victim, police said.

The shooting in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue wounded two people, and two others were injured in separate car crashes that occurred as people fled the area, police said.

The shooting was part of a spate of gun violence Thursday that damaged a day care in the 2500 block of Harrison Street while children were inside and a restaurant in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, police records showed.

Officers were completing a welfare check about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Virginia Street when they heard shots fired nearby, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

They went to investigate and spoke with several witnesses who said someone had been shot, she said. No victims were found at the scene on East 20th Avenue, but four people arrived at Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus a short time later.

A 20-year-old was shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old struck in the abdomen, Westerfield said.