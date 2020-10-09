UPDATE: Spate of gun violence wounds 2 at funeral gathering, leads to 2 crashes, damages businesses

GARY — Four people were taken to hospitals Thursday night after gunfire broke out as a group of about 40 people gathered following a funeral for a recent homicide victim, police said.
The shooting in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue wounded two people, and two others were injured in separate car crashes that occurred as people fled the area, police said.
The shooting was part of a spate of gun violence Thursday that damaged a day care in the 2500 block of Harrison Street while children were inside and a restaurant in the 2100 block of Carolina Street, police records showed.
Officers were completing a welfare check about 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Virginia Street when they heard shots fired nearby, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.
They went to investigate and spoke with several witnesses who said someone had been shot, she said. No victims were found at the scene on East 20th Avenue, but four people arrived at Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus a short time later.
A 20-year-old was shot in the leg, and a 21-year-old struck in the abdomen, Westerfield said.
A 22-year-old man crashed while bringing one of those men to the hospital, and a 23-year-old Chicago woman was struck by a car at the scene of the shooting, police said.
There had been a gathering in the area for the funeral of Jasmin D. Owens, 19, of Gary, who was killed in a shooting Sept. 28 in the area of 25th Avenue and Clark Street, police said.
Shots were fired from a vehicle, and it's possible people in the crowd returned fire, police said. Officers recovered more than 40 spent shell casings and six firearms from the scene, police said.
About 7 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a child care center in the 2500 block of Harrison Street for a report of shots fired, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
No one was wounded, but police found two bullet holes in the front door. At least eight children inside the building at the time of the shooting, he said.
On Thursday afternoon, an employee reported a restaurant had been struck by gunfire while he was in back of the building, Westerfield said.
Police responded about 2:10 p.m. to Shrimpies Seafood N Chicken, 2101 Carolina St., where they found the building had been struck twice by gunfire, she said.
Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf was investigating the shooting on East 20th Avenue. Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.
