UPDATE: Stalled vehicle cleared from local stretch of I-80, state says

I-80

A stalled vehicle is fouling eastbound traffic along Interstate 80 between Columbia Avenue and Northcote Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

HAMMOND — A stalled vehicle, which had been fouling eastbound traffic along a local stretch of Interstate 80, has been cleared from the busy highway, according to an update from the Indiana Department of Transportation

The vehicle had closed right eastbound lane of the highway between Columbia Avenue and Northcote Avenue, the state said.

