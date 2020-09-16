UPDATE: Standoff near school ends after police called out again for man with knives duct-taped to stick

He was taken to a nearby hospital for psychiatric committal.

Neighbors said they had had repeated issues with the man, who placed couches, ladders, grills, dog pools and assorted junk in his yard. Gonzales said he had previously been cited for code violations and police removed "an extensive amount of debris" from his property, which neighbors said was enough to fill four or five dumpsters.

The man's home had a sticker on the front door saying "there's no such thing as too much ammo" and ladders fashioned into a crude barricade blocking off the front door, which neighbors said had been in place for months. Neighbor Tian McInturff said at one point he had been stacking couches lined like a fence along his yard and had five ladders and a pulley running up to a tree "as though someone who didn't know how to build a tree fort was building a fort or a stand for hunting."

"I didn't let my kids pass that tree for 10 years," she said.

She said the man was prone to being combative, such as when her husband crashed a small remote-controlled toy car on his lawn and he came rushing out with an ax and "went berserk," threatening to smash it up.