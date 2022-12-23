 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: State police ask motorists to avoid I-94 as crash brings eastbound traffic to a halt in Porter County

PORTER — State police are discouraging motorists from traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 while they work to clean up the scene of a rollover tanker carrying hazardous material.

The rollover is east of the Burns Harbor exit and closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, Indiana State Police reported. Roads will remain closed indefinitely, state police said.

The crash occurred between Wagner Road and Ind. 49, the state said.

A surveillance image from the area of Wagner Road shows traffic at a standstill around noon. 

State police said I-94 is closed in Niles, Michigan, near exit 4, due to numerous crashes. This could result in traffic backup in Indiana, police said, causing motorists to become stuck in the frigid temperatures. State police do not anticipate the I-94 exit in the Michigan area re-opening soon.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

