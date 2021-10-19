UPDATE: Sudden death of Judge Diane Boswell leaves Lake County legal community in shock

Freeman-Wilson said Boswell also was deeply dedicated to her family.

"There was never any question that beyond her professional life, she was a wife and mom," she said.

Attorney Matthew Fech, also a past president of the Lake County Bar Association, served as a Lake County public defender in Boswell's court for many years.

"She was just one of the most genuine people that you would have ever met, and she had a genuine care for defendants as human beings and as individuals," Fech said. "It was a regular course that before accepting a plea agreement, she would ask young men and young women what their plans were after their case was concluded."

Boswell wanted to ensure defendants were on a path to a better life, Fech said.

"It was a very heartfelt interest in these young people that were coming through the court system — to let them know that she saw value in them, maybe when they didn’t see value in themselves."

During her years on the bench, Boswell served as a parental figure to many defendants who might not have had such a person in their lives.

She required defendants to wear a collared shirt, because she wanted them to learn to show respect when it was due.