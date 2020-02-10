UPDATE: Suspect arrested in December home invasions possibly involved in 2 on Monday, police say

Police activity in Gary following the earlier cases stopped the home invasions until the two reported Sunday and Monday, Doughty said.

Detectives and gang unit officers from the Hammond Police Department and agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took the man into custody Monday, he said.

In the latest cases, Hammond police were called to a home in the 6400 block of Tennessee Avenue about midnight Sunday after residents found a man standing in a bedroom looking around with a flashlight, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The man, who implied he had a gun, demanded money and took two firearms from a safe, police said. Residents told police he may have entered the home through an unlocked window.

About 1 a.m. Monday, a woman in the 2200 block of 167th Street reported she awoke to find her door open and saw a man outside her home who appeared to be fleeing, Kellogg said. The woman told police money was missing from her wallet.

Witnesses in each of the cases described the intruder as black with a thin build and thin mustache, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and wearing dark pants, a gray hoodie, sweatshirt and gloves.