UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Valpo shooting that left 19-year-old man dead

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old man is dead after being shot Wednesday night in the 3700 block of Oak Grove Drive, police said.

Police responded at 10:19 p.m. to a report of a disturbance resulting in the shooting, Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.

Officers found the man, identified as Noah Beller, of Valparaiso, outside a nearby home and medical care was provided on-site, Hall said. The man was then taken to Northwest Health Porter hospital, where he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police have identified the suspect as Keith Blake, 32, of Michigan City. Blake was taken into custody and is being held at the Porter County Jail on preliminary charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

"The investigation has indicated there is no known threat to community safety, as the incident was isolated to the parties involved," Hall said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Valparaiso Police Department at 219-462-2135.