UPDATE: Suspect fires 30 rounds from AR-15 at cops; gun recovered, manhunt underway, Lake County police say

GARY — Police were searching late Wednesday for a suspect who allegedly fired 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle at police, striking a Lake County squad car in Gary, the sheriff said.
The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of West 4th Avenue, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
That's where officers of the Lake County Sheriff's Department High Crime Unit had pursued a car that had fled an earlier traffic stop, the sheriff said.
Two suspects — a male driver and a male passenger — bailed from a vehicle at the end of the police pursuit in that area, the sheriff said.
The passenger of the vehicle, who remained at large as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, fired shots at police, apparently from an AR-15 rifle, after fleeing the vehicle, Martinez said.
At least four shots struck the Lake County police vehicle, he said.
That suspect fled with the rifle, but Martinez said police had recovered the weapon, along with 30 casings of .223 rounds, an additional handgun and an extra AR-15 magazine.
Police deployed a K-9 police dog, which apprehended and bit the driver, age 33, Martinez said.
The driver was arrested and transported to the hospital for treatment of the dog bite, the sheriff said.
Following treatment, the driver was transported to Lake County Jail on probable cause for resisting and fleeing police and possible attempted murder charges, Martinez said.
Meanwhile, the Lake County police helicopter was aiding in a search for the passenger, who is believed to have fired the gunshots, Martinez said.
Police are still trying to identify that person.
The Sheriff's Department had deployed its special operations unit to aid in the search.
No police were harmed in the incident, Martinez said.
Police continue to search and process the suspect's vehicle and gather video from homes the passenger ran past early Thursday, Martinez said.
An investigation is ongoing.
Updates to this story will be posted when they become available.