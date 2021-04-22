UPDATE: Suspect fires 30 rounds from AR-15 at cops; gun recovered, manhunt underway, Lake County police say

GARY — Police were searching late Wednesday for a suspect who allegedly fired 30 rounds from an AR-15 rifle at police, striking a Lake County squad car in Gary, the sheriff said.

The incident occurred about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of West 4th Avenue, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

That's where officers of the Lake County Sheriff's Department High Crime Unit had pursued a car that had fled an earlier traffic stop, the sheriff said.

Two suspects — a male driver and a male passenger — bailed from a vehicle at the end of the police pursuit in that area, the sheriff said.

The passenger of the vehicle, who remained at large as of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, fired shots at police, apparently from an AR-15 rifle, after fleeing the vehicle, Martinez said.

At least four shots struck the Lake County police vehicle, he said.

That suspect fled with the rifle, but Martinez said police had recovered the weapon, along with 30 casings of .223 rounds, an additional handgun and an extra AR-15 magazine.

Police deployed a K-9 police dog, which apprehended and bit the driver, age 33, Martinez said.