UPDATE: Suspect in custody in Porter County hit-and-run that left juvenile injured, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

VALPARAISO — Porter County police said Thursday morning they have a suspect in custody in Wednesday evening's hit-and-run crash that left a juvenile injured.

The identity of the driver was not revealed, but police did release a photo of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the crash.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The quick capture is being credited by the department to "the persistence and hard work of our afternoon and midnight crews on the patrol division."

The driver of the 2016-19 Hyundai Elantra struck a juvenile riding a bicycle around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 700 North, west of Ind. 149, Porter County police Sgt. Benjamin McFalls had initially said.

The vehicle then fled the scene, he said.

"The juvenile is in stable condition," McFalls said.

The department released two photos of parts of the vehicle left behind from the crash and issued a plea for the public's help in identifying the driver.

Police say they vehicle being sought would have damage on the front passenger side.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police dispatch at 219-477-3000.

"More details will be available when the report is made public on Monday," McFalls said.

"Have a great day with your families and cherish every moment."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

