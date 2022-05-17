UPDATE: Suspect in Porter carjacking shot at by police, jumped from Cline Ave. bridge, cops say

An 18-year-old Chicago man, accused of stealing a car at gunpoint from a woman with children at a Porter gas station Monday afternoon, fled the scene and was shot at a short time later by a state police officer before jumping 30 feet off Cline Avenue in Lake County, police said.

"Officers on the scene went down to (Rashawn) Thompson and immediately began to render medical aid," said Sgt. Jeremy Piers, public information officer at the Indiana State Police Lafayette District.

"Thompson was transported by EMS to a Gary area hospital," Piers said. "Thompson was then transported by a lifeline helicopter to a Chicago area hospital. His condition is unknown."

State police said they were searching for a suspect vehicle in a theft originating in Homewood, Illinois, Monday afternoon when Porter police received word of the carjacking.

Porter Police Lt. Dan Dickey said his department responded at 2:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a vehicle stolen from a gas station in the 1400 block of West U.S. 20.

Police officers from nearby Burns Harbor and Chesterton joined in the response and began searching the area, Dickey said. They learned an armed suspect had approached a woman while she was pumping gas and demanded her car keys.

The woman was able to get her children out of the vehicle and took shelter inside the gas station, police said.

"While fleeing in the stolen vehicle, the suspect fired at least one round," Dickey said. "No injuries were reported, however, officers did locate damage to a neighboring residential neighborhood believed to be caused by gunfire."

Piers said the suspect, later identified as Thompson, exited a 2010 Chevrolet Impala and stole a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu at gunpoint. He fled westbound on Interstate 94 and state police received a report of a shooting between two vehicles on the highway.

Lake County police spotted the Impala and Malibu on Cline Avenue near 45th Street and they fled north, Piers said.

State police joined in the pursuit and the Impala, driven by Tyzerrick Smith, 21, of Chicago, drove over a curb and the vehicle became disabled, Piers said.

Smith was taken into custody on Cline Avenue near Ridge Road and taken to the Lake County jail, Piers said.

Officers continued pursuing the Malibu westbound on I-94 to Indianapolis Boulevard, where it turned around and headed back east to northbound Cline Avenue, he said. A state police car collided with the Malibu just north of the highway and Thompson lost control of the Malibu, which struck a concrete barrier and became disabled.

"As Thompson exited the vehicle brandishing a firearm, a trooper from the Lowell Post fired his duty pistol at him," Piers said. "Thompson then jumped off Cline Avenue, which is approximately a 30-foot bridge embankment."

Officers went down to where Thompson had fallen and immediately began to administer medical aid before he was taken to the hospital.

Piers was unable say Tuesday morning if Thompson had been struck during the police shooting.

"Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting," Piers said.

State police detectives from the Lowell post are leading the investigation into the shooting that occurred on I-94.

Porter police ask that anyone with information or who witnessed the alleged carjacking contact detective Sgt. Tawni Komisarcik at 219-926- 7611.

"(Porter Police) Chief Todd Allen would like to remind the public that this incident was isolated and that those responsible are now in police custody," Dickey said. "There is no longer any active threat to the community."

Molly DeVore Municipal Reporter