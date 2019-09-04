CHESTERTON — A man allegedly carjacked a toll road maintenance vehicle and tried to run over state troopers before he was shot by authorities and taken into custody, police said.
He was one of the three men who crashed a stolen vehicle and fled on foot from police, Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch said.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police have the Indiana Toll Road shut down at the 49, 31 and 39 mile markers as detectives interview witnesses and police investigate, she said. Officers are directing traffic off the toll road at mile markers 49, 31 and 39 and drivers should take Indiana 2 as an alternative route. Kubsch said the toll road should likely be reopened around 7:30 p.m.
At 4:32 p.m. Wednesday one of the fleeing suspects jumped in a maintenance truck owned by the Indiana Toll Road Commission and carjacked it at the 27 mile marker on the Indiana Toll Road in the Chesterton area, Kubsch said.
A maintenance worker who was still in the vehicle jumped out and the man allegedly attempted to run over two Indiana State Police troopers.
As he attempted to strike them with the vehicle, police fired at the man and he was injured, Kubsch said. The condition of the man and where he was struck is unknown at this time. The suspect was the only person injured in the incident, police said.
Valparaiso police Sgt. Joe Hall confirmed the trio was in the hands of authorities by about 4 p.m. Wednesday, but he could not release further details.
The suspects had fled from a stolen car and were reported to be on foot near the Abercrombie subdivision south of County Road 1050 North and west of County Road 200 West in Chesterton, according to officers.
