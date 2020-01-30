UPDATE: 1 taken into custody after woman gunned down in mobile home, police say

HAMMOND — A person of interest has been taken into custody in the homicide of a 55-year-old woman, police said.
Investigators are trying to piece together whether a Nov. 1 shooting and Thursday's homicide of the woman in her mobile home are related.
The identity of the person in custody has not yet been released and additional details will follow, Hammond police Lt. Steven Kellogg said
Sylvia Williams, 55, of Hammond, was shot multiple times early Thursday in her mobile home in the 3600 block of Sheffield Avenue in Hammond, authorities said.
Williams previously was shot, but survived, a Nov. 1 attack at the same mobile home in Sheffield Estates, court records show.
Williams' ex-boyfriend, Charles Goforth, 56, was taken into custody Nov. 5 at a relative's home in Independence, Missouri, by the U.S. Marshals Service on charges linked to the Nov. 1 attack.
In connection to the previous incident, a magistrate set Goforth's bond at $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash on charges of attempted murder, a level 1 felony, and criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
Goforth posted the $8,000 cash bond Nov. 26, and a magistrate granted him permission during an initial hearing Dec. 11 to live in Missouri, court records show.
Not guilty pleas were entered on Goforth's behalf during the initial hearing. His next court date is set for Feb. 7.
Police declined to say Thursday if Goforth was considered a suspect in Thursday's homicide, but investigators were trying to determine if there was a link between the two incidents.
In the November shooting, Goforth was accused of shooting Williams in the abdomen and leg after she asked him to leave her home because she discovered him video chatting with another woman, court records allege.
Williams had recently broken up with Goforth, court records state.
Goforth became irate, said, "I'll kill you," pulled out a black 9mm handgun and began shooting at her in front of her 12-year-old granddaughter, court records allege.
In Thursday's case, police found Williams after they were dispatched to her home about 7:25 a.m., Kellogg said.
Williams was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, where she was pronounced dead about 8:15 a.m., according to the Lake County coroner's office.
Williams' death marks the 13th confirmed homicide so far this year in the Region.
The 12th homicide occurred Wednesday night, when Valparaiso police found a man dead in the 700 block of Elm Street in the city's Banta neighborhood.
Anyone with information about Williams' homicide is asked to call Hammond Detective Sgt. Mike Nemcek at 219-852-2977 or Detective Sgt. Steve Guernsey at 219-852-2978.