UPDATE: Teen, 20-year-old woman dead in Ind. 130 head-on crash

UNION TOWNSHIP — A male driver and a female front-seat passenger are dead after veering left of center along Ind. 130 and into the path of an oncoming semi-trailer truck on Thursday, according to the Porter County Sheriff's Department.
The victims were a 17-year-old teen boy, who was the driver, and a 20-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat, said Porter County Coroner Cynthia Dykes. The identities of the victims have not been released pending notification of family members, the coroner said.
The crash occurred at 1:35 p.m. west of County Road 625 West, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
It is not known why the driver of the westbound Ford passenger car veered into oncoming traffic, according to police.
The driver and passenger were reportedly found dead when police arrived.
A second female passenger, riding in the back seat of the car, was flown out for medical care and her status is unknown, according to McFalls.
The driver of the eastbound truck, who tested negative for alcohol consumption, was not injured in the crash, McFalls said.
"The Porter County Reconstruction Team was on-scene handling the investigation and are being assisted by the Indiana State Police who are conducting a commercial motor vehicle inspection of the semi truck," he said.
The Porter County Coroner's Office assisted police by conducting a death investigation.
Times staff writer Anna Ortiz contributed to this story.
