UPDATE: Teen identified in fatal Porter County crash

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Christian Villarreal, a 15-year-old from Boone Grove, has been identified as the boy killed Wednesday night after the car he was riding in left County Line Road at a high rate of speed and struck multiple trees in a farm field, according to the Porter County Coroner's Office.

Villarreal, who has a Crown Point mailing address, which resulted in confusion in the initial report, was a backseat passenger in a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 19-year-old DeMotte man, police said.

The cause of the boy's death was multiple blunt force trauma and the crash remains under investigation, according to the coroner's office.

The driver and a 15-year-old female passenger from Crown Point were injured in the crash that occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the area of County Road 350 South.

The driver reportedly told police he was travelling northbound on County Line Road at about 80 mph and does not remember crashing, police said. He was not familiar with the area.

The female passenger, who was in the front seat at the time of the crash, said the car was travelling at 100 mph when she informed the driver he was about to miss his turn, police said.